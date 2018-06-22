Fan Art Imagines Shuri In Black Panther Suit With Infinity Gauntlet For ‘Avengers 4’

By now you’ve probably seen Avengers: Infinity War and have realized that Wakanda isn’t in the best of shape. Thanks to T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) “dusting” as a part of Thanos’ (Josh Brolen) “The Snappening,” Wakanda is now without a leader.

With the throne open once again, we’ll more than likely see a struggle for power after T’Challa was challenged numerous times in his own movie.

Thanks to some outstanding fan art that recently surfaced on social media, we have a good look of Shuri (Letitia Wright), the rightful heir to the throne.

In the fan art – posted to Instagram by @raichu.copper – we Shuri with her brother’s nano-tech suit we saw her create in Black Panther. Not only does she have the suit, the art also shows her wielding the full Infinity Gauntlet.

If Shuri would to take on the Black Panther mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it wouldn’t be the first time she served as ruler of Wakanda.

After first appearing in Black Panther #2 (2005) by Reginald Hudlin and John Romita, Jr., Shuri soon rose the ranks after T’Challa was critically wounded in battle. After going through tests with Bast, the Panther God, she was eventually granted the powers of the Black Panther and ascended to the throne.

Like most things in comics, all good things must come to an end and Shuri soon ceded power back to her brother when he was fit enough to run the country. She eventually sacrificed herself to save Wakanda in a later issue.

Most recently, Shuri was resurrected by writer Ta-Nehishi Coates and artist Brian Steelfreeze on their recent All-New, All-Different run on Black Panther.

What do you think Black Panther fans? Do you want to see Shuri as Queen of Wakanda by the time Avengers 4 rolls around or do you think she’ll be challenged by M’Baku (Winston Duke)? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.