Sideshow Reveals New Black Widow Statue

Rumors of a Black Widow movie could not come at a better time for Sideshow Collectibles, who recently announced an upcoming premium format figure based on the character.

The showcase-quality toy, which you can see below, is not yet available for pre-order, although fans who want to do so can add their name to an e-mail notification list so that they will be the first to have their shot when the figure becomes available.

Premium Format figures are hand-painted and sculpted quarter scale figures that feature characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, G.I. Joe and a number of other popular licensed properties. They range in price from about $400 to $700, depending on the character, the license, and the size and complexity of the toy.

Generally, the figures will come with a suggested stand or diorama but will include interchangeable heads, hands, and accessories to provide some flexibility in display choices for collectors.

As with most (not all) of the DC and Marvel figures, Sideshow based their design on Black Widow‘s look from the comics — so as much as everyone is getting hyped about the Scarlett Johansson film that might be on the way, don’t expect this one to look like ScarJo (unless of course you have a head from one of the earlier toys handy. A 2012 release featured a screen-accurate look from Johansson circa Iron Man 2.

A previous Black Widow Premium Format figure was released in 2013, and sold out.

Black Widow no longer has her own monthly title, although in January she will appear in Tales of Suspense #101 from Matthew Rosenberg and Travel Foreman. Her Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart will pop up in the Avengers: Infinity War Prelude by Will Corona Pilgrim and Tigh Walker.

In the movies, Black Widow can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War (barring an as-yet-unannounced cameo in next month’s Black Panther). That film hits the screens on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.