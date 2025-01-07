Silver Surfer Actress Teases Expansive Universe for the MCU’s Fantastic Four

Julia Garner reveals what it’s like to portray Silver Surfer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The first Fantastic Four movie under the Marvel Studios banner promises to reintroduce Marvel’s First Family in a whole new manner. Garner plays Shalla-Bal, the female Silver Surfer, whereas Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne portrayed the Norrin Radd version in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Fans are excited to learn more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Garner is giving an inside look at what it’s like to step into such an expansive universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook spoke to Silver Surfer actress Julia Garner in support of her new movie Wolf Man. We asked Garner her thoughts about playing Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and if anything stood out or surprised her about prepping for the role. “I mean, just how big it is. It’s a big universe, and I feel so grateful I get to be a little part of it to be honest,” Garner told ComicBook. “Everybody on that job, I think the casting is phenomenal and they’re so wonder. And [director] Matt Shakman is amazing. I’m very excited.”

The Emmy Award and Golden Globe winning actress was officially confirmed as Silver Surfer back in April following reports she was playing Shalla-Bal. Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1968’s Silver Surfer #1, Shalla-Bal is initially established as the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, as well as the love interest of Norrin Radd / Silver Surfer. When Norrin was banished to Earth by Galactus, Shanna became a pawn in a conspiracy against him, briefly being brainwashed by Mephisto into believing she is a human woman from Latveria. Simultaneously, Galactus began to destroy the planet of Zenn-La, and Norrin gave Shalla part of the Power Cosmic by the end of the story so she could help restore it to its former glory.

Julia Garner joins a cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in undisclosed roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25th.