The Fantastic Four: First Steps Celebrates Christmas With Brand-New Poster

Marvel’s First Family is celebrating the holidays along with the rest of us this week. On Tuesday evening, the official Fantastic social media account shared a new poster for Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring the team’s logo on a Christmas ornament hanging from a pine branch. It read: “Happy holidays from our family to yours.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The MCU debut of the Fantastic Four is scheduled for July 25, 2025, and Marvel has been building it up with holiday-themed promotions for nearly a year now. Fans have received old-fashioned cards from the Richards-Storm-Grimm family on Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and now Christmas. Each one has a retro theme, and this may be the most nostalgic of all. It matches the 1960s inspired retro-futuristic aesthetic of the movie itself.

Sadly, this post didn’t give us any new information about the movie itself. On Valentine’s Day, we learned the main cast of the new movie — Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. We also know that Ralph Ineson will play Galactus while Julia Garner will play his herald, the Silver Surfer. Other stars include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.

First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige. It is executive produced by Lous D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis. The movie filmed from July 30 of this year to the end of November, at various locations in England and Spain. So far, the holiday cards have held fans over while we wait for more news, but in 2025 we can finally expect to see some real footage.

First Steps will be a momentous occasion in the world of comic book movies — not only will it finally introduce the Fantastic Four to the MCU, it will kick off the franchise’s Phase Six. There are three MCU movies hitting theaters in 2025, but Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts will both be a part of Phase Five. First Steps is the first of five movies in Phase Six, which will close out the Multiverse Saga. That includes two new Avengers titles, a new Spider-Man movie that hasn’t been titled yet, and the MCU reboot of Blade.

Brave New World comes to theaters on February 14, 2025. followed by Thunderbolts on May 2, 2025. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.