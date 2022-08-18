Smart Hulk Gets New Twitter Emoji After She-Hulk Premiere

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has now premiered on Disney+, and it has shaken up a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The series centers around Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who becomes a green-hued superhero in her own right through a chaotic series of events. She-Hulk's series premiere dove into those elements in some pretty clever ways, and featured a lot of Bruce Banner in the process — and Twitter is celebrating in a pretty adorable way. On Thursday, Twitter debuted a new hashtag emoji for #Hulk, as well as #BruceBanner, #SmartHulk, and his newly-minted nickname #SmugHulk.

"Mark is a wonderful person," Maslany explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "He's just so great, and the only thing he ever did was make me feel like whatever I was doing was correct. He's very generous, and we truly got to be like two big babies who were playing superheroes in these pajama suits together. It was total play and total imagination time, in a way, and when do adults get to do that?"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

