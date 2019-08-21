Now’s the Time for a Live-Action Spider-Verse From Phil Lord and Chris Miller

The Sony and Marvel deal is over. Kaput. Donezo. Moments ago, Sony released a statement to ComicBook.com that confirmed as much, revealing they’re disappointed the deal couldn’t continue. That means Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will now exist outside Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe for the remaining films the actor is contracted for. With Marvel’s Kevin Feige no longer serving as the mastermind of all things Spidey — and with former Sony exec Amy Pascal no longer at Sony Pictures — the web-slinger is going to need a new creative force to lead the way.

Why look much further than Phil Lord and Chris Miller? The duo helped Sony Pictures Animation win an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and judging by their resumes alone, Holland’s character is the perfect superhero for them to get their hands on. Together, the two have been behind hits like the Jump Street franchise and Warner Brothers’ growing LEGO animated movie franchise. They specialize in out-of-the-box humor — almost a campiness of sorts…something that fits right up their alley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, Sony boss Tony Vinciquerra revealed his studio was in the process of developing a whole universe of properties based on Marvel characters to be shared on both television and in theaters.

“We have the next seven or eight years laid out as to what we’re going to do with that asset, and that will not only be on the film side — it’ll be on the TV side,” Vinciquerra said. “Our television group will have its own set of characters from within that universe that we will seek to develop.”

They’re going all-in with the Marvel character they own rights to, so why wouldn’t Sony go out and get a pair of big names to coral everything? Even more so now that they have creative control of their main hero after all? With creative control over Spider-Man back at Sony, it’s totally possible the character could make an appearance in the next Into the Spider-Verse to really kick things up to another level.

Spider-Man: Far From Home continues its theatrical release.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.