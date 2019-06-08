Sophie Turner Calls Dark Phoenix Cast “Family” in New Post

Dark Phoenix, the final installment of Fox’s 20-year long X-Men franchise, hit theaters this week and the cast is celebrating their journey via social media. Sophie Turner, who plays the titular role in the film, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the film’s cast and the director, Simon Kinberg.

View this post on Instagram I love you all like family!!!! #darkphoenix 🔥 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jun 6, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

“I love you all like family!!!! #darkphoenix,” Turner wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Love you forever you bird of 🔥,” Kinberg replied.

“Loves ya,” Alexandra Shipp (Storm) added.

There were also some hilarious comments from people about Game of Thrones, too.

“Game of Thrones cast left the Chat,” @annikazion joked.

“You have one family and that’s the f***ing Starks,” @kderka24 added.

Dark Phoenix was written and directed by Kinberg and also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

In a previous interview, Turner acknowledged the pressure to get this version of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” right. “Yes a lot of pressure,” she said. “I knew Simon was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f*****k.’ I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

So far, the new movie hasn’t received the best feedback from critics. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave it a mixed review, saying “In the end, Dark Phoenix is not the conclusion fans of the X-Men franchise might have been hoping for and it doesn’t make much of an effort to tie every narrative thread into a nice bow as the franchise is probably coming to an end here. It’s a bit behind its time. Still, the movie is fun and safe movie for fans of the characters to watch in a theater with a bass-heavy sound system, and leaves the key characters well enough to remember them fondly.”

What did you think of Dark Phoenix? Tell us in the comments!

Dark Phoenix is now playing in theaters everywhere.