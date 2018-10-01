‘South Park’ Season Premiere Had a Hilarious ‘Jessica Jones’ Reference

South Park‘s latest season premiere poked fun at one Marvel hit — using another Marvel hit in the process.

The Season 22 premiere episode, “Dead Kids”, simultaneously tackled the delicate topic of school shootings and whether or not the hype around Black Panther was justified. Part of the episode involved Cartman conducting an investigation, while donning a leather jacket and grey tshirt. As some have since pointed out, the outfit proved to be an homage to Jessica Jones — particularly in one shot where Cartman sits on a rooftop holding a camera.

Regardless of what audiences think of the episode itself, the Jessica Jones homage has been fairly well-received, even introducing South Park fans to the Netflix series. It also makes sense for Jessica Jones to be somewhat of a source of parody, considering the series’ various accolades and love from fans.

“I love playing Jessica Jones so much, and it’s such a great part,” Kristen Ritter, who plays the series’ title character, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s like an embarrassment of riches. I get to do drama and be vulnerable and do scenes with amazing scene partners, and she’s funny, and I do action sequences. I mean, it’s just the best role ever. And Season One was so exciting that for Season Two I just wanted to throw my whole self into the role and go even deeper and learn more about Jessica.”

“So, I mean, it’s such a privilege to get to be on the show,” Ritter continued. “In addition to it being a great part, I love the people I work with. When you’re on a long-running series and you work with the same crew and the same cast, they become so close to you, so this is just … I was so excited to do the work, to get in there and roll up my sleeves, and sink my teeth in, but also spend time with these people that I’ve grown to love so much.”

What do you think of South Park‘s Jessica Jones homage? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Jessica Jones has been renewed for a third season.