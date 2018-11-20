Miles and Gwen Team Up in New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Spot

With Sony’s Spider-Man nearing, marketing for the movie is in full effect and in one recent television spot, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) joins forces with an alternate-reality Gwen Stacy/Spider Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to take down Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) and his cronies.

“We’re a team,” Miles mentions before Gwen says they need to “shut this thing down.”

Moore previously spoke to what makes his rendition of Morales unique.

“I would introduce Miles as the Brooklyn Spider-Man,” Moore said. “I would say there’s a camaraderie between Peter and Miles in this movie that’s a little different. He finds himself and he’s learning how to be Spider-Man. I mean every Spider-Man has to learn how to be Spider-Man, but he’s lucky. He has Peter, but it’s a little different than we expected. Miles is a special kid. ‘With great power comes great responsibility’ means something a little different with Miles. It’s the same phrase, but this is really forced upon him.”

Although an animated offering, Sony managed to piece together an ensemble cast to voice act. In addition to Moore (The Get Down) and Steinfeld (Bumblebee), other voice talents include Lieve Schreiber (The Kingpin), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), Mahershala Ali (Prowler), Jake Jonson (Peter Parker), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

With plenty of Spider-family characters in Into the Spider-verse, Johnson talked about what his role as Peter Parker in the movie looks like.

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson said. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on December 14th, 2018.