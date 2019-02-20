‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producer Reveals Hot Dogs Are Made of Human Meat in Spider-Ham’s Universe

Yesterday fans found out that the home media version of Into The Spider-Verse will be accompanied by Caught in a Ham, a short film featuring Peter Porker/Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). In the brief preview clip released, Porker can be chomping down on a hot dog as he swings through the city.

As fate would have it, fans took to Twitter to point out that hot dogs are, often times, made of pork byproducts. That’s when Into The Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller took a second to step is, making quite the revelation — Peter Porker wasn’t a cannibalistic hero eating a pork hot dog. In fact, the sausages in Spider-Ham’s universe are made of…human meat.

In Spider-Ham’s universe, hot dogs are made of human meat. Feel better? //t.co/VdT9xTx3SO — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) February 19, 2019

On the press tour for Into The Spider-Verse, Miller and long-time collaborator Phil Lord admitted that Spider-Verse was just the “tip of the iceberg” before revealing they’d like to make more properties set in the same animated multi-verse.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord admitted. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller echoed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

As far as Spider-Ham goes, Mulaney has previously joked about giving Porker his own movie. If it were up to the comedian, Spider-Ham would star in a movie featuring the character in a role akin to the Man of Steel himself.

“[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage,” Mulaney joked. “To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night.”

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job,” he continued. “This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s hamfisted.’”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is due out digitally February 26th followed by the home media release on March 19th.