The Marvels Budget Higher Than Reported

The Marvels budget is higher than previously reported. Previous stories from Vanity Fair and others pegged the Marvel Studios sequel at around $130 million. But, new information from Forbes has The Marvels reported budget at over $270 million. That's a pretty steep climb from one estimate to the other. The difference in cost for Nia DaCosta's movie can be explained with a combination of reshoots, post-production, and other expenses. It's not surprising that a movie the size of The Marvels managed to have a round of reshoots. In fact, it's almost standard for super hero movies and blockbuster films in general. However, with that hefty budget, the movie will have to soar to make the kind of profit that observers expect out of MCU films.

A Captain Marvel sequel was always going to be an event for people who love the character and for critics of the first movie. Despite the wild predictions about Brie Larson's big return to MCU movies, The Marvels does bring in some hype as well. Teyonah Paris' Monica Rambeau returns from her time in WandaVision. MCU newcomer and fan-favorite Iman Vellani makes the jump to the big leagues from Ms. Marvel on Disney+. So a bunch of Marvel fans are excited for this team-up to color in even more of the path headed to Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Marvels Gets An Unexpected IMAX Run

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

One big factor that's going to help The Marvels is that it won't have to share any of that IMAX space with other projects. Dune 2 got delayed as a result of Warner Bros. moving the movie with no actors to promote it. That left The Marvels with that November slot all to itself. Fans of these movies have learned that IMAX returns are almost essential to the kinds of success reported throughout the press. A recent poll had The Marvels as the most anticipated movie of the fall. So, the Captain Marvel sequel has that going in its favor as well. There's some room for optimism as takes and opinions swirl online.

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond addressed the situation on a recent earnings call. He argued that in the event Dune 2 moved, The Marvels would step right in. Luckily, the Brie Larson movie seems to be there to pick up some slack. "There's another great movie coming out around that time, which is The Marvels from Marvel, and we can't play it because we are committed to Dune," Gelfond told investors. "So, if Dune moves, we'll just go over to The Marvels, and having a Marvel movie as a backup is not the worst position to be in the world."

Massive MCU Developments Teased by The Marvels

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

One big element that MCU fans are looking for from The Marvels is a sense of continuity. Due to COVID-19 scheduling issues and other factors, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe felt a little less connected than the Infinity Saga days. Having The Marvels unite these three heroes is a good start. But, the movie's producer is teasing lasting ramifications for The Multiverse Saga. Ms. Marvel is at the center of all those developments because of her bangle and the power it possesses.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," producer Mary Livanos told TotalFilm. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

What Can You Expect From The Marvels?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Do you think the budget is too high ?