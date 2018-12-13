Spider-Man 2099 Creator Peter David Was “Freakin’ Thrilled” by Miguel O’Hara Into the Spider-Verse Cameo

✖

Famed Marvel Comics writer Peter David, who co-created futuristic Spider-Man Miguel O'Hara with Rick Leonardi, was "freakin' thrilled" when the character made his big screen debut in a post-credits scene trailing the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I gotta tell you, [Marvel Comics writer] Dan Slott was at the Marvel screening for it, as was I. And he was sitting next to a reporter. And when the lights came up, the reporter said, 'Who was it who yelled 'yes' when the caption said 'Meanwhile, in Nueva York…'' and then he said, 'Oh, that was Peter David, the creator of Spider-Man 2099,'" David told Comics: The Gathering. "I was so freakin' thrilled to see Miguel up there, I was just so happy."

David admitted he was "mildly annoyed that Lyla did not look at all like Marilyn Monroe," referring to the artificial intelligence hologram (voice of Greta Lee) that aides Miguel (Oscar Isaac), "but I can understand why Sony decided to avoid getting protests from the estate of Ms. Monroe over it."

"I mean, I'm sure they didn't give a damn about her showing up in the comic book," David added, "but if she's in a big screen motion picture, they might have gotten a tad, you know — letters from lawyers, and who needs that aggravation?"

David was also "unaware" of Marvel's freshly announced 2099 crossover event launching in November.

"I don't know anything about it," David admitted, adding it was "wonderful" learning Miguel will be appearing in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. "No, I have no idea what's going on."

After rallying cries from fans, the star creator returned to the book in a 2014 revival launched under the All-New Marvel NOW banner.

"Everyone had the exact same reaction. 'I would totally buy Spider-Man 2099 as long as Peter David is writing it.' And the thing was, Marvel wasn't going to have me writing it. They had somebody else working on it," David said. "But when all fandom said as one, 'We want Peter David writing,' and Marvel said, 'Holy crap, we better get Peter to write this.'"

"And I get contacted by the editor who says, 'So, you want to write Spider-Man 2099?' I hadn't really thought about the character in something like 15 years," David continued.

"And I went, 'Okay, sure.' And she said, 'Good. We need a five page story by Friday. And we're going to need the first issue by the middle of next week.' And I said, 'When is it coming out?' And she said July. And I said, 'It's May!' And she said, 'Yes, you are really very far behind on your deadline.' So, welcome to comic books, kids. So, for all I know, I'll get a call from Marvel on Monday saying, 'Hey, want to write Spider-Man 2099?' I have no idea."

Sony Pictures Animation is now developing Into the Spider-Verse 2 and a female-led spinoff.