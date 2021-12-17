BossLogic Poster Teases Daredevil in Spider-Man 3

✖

This week has featured more Marvel's Spider-Man 3 news than we could have possibly imagined. There have been reports that the upcoming movie will be a multiverse extravaganza that will feature Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man's Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and potentially more. Another big name that was dropped today is Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil/Matt Murdock on Netflix's slate of Marvel shows. This bit of news inspired BossLogic to create an epic Spider-Man 3 poster featuring Daredevil...

You can check out the poster, which also includes Spidey, in the Instagram post below:

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt spoke with Cox ahead of Daredevil-themed Quarantine Watch Party. At that time, Cox denied any involvement with Spider-Man 3:

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

The new movie is also expected to feature Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. ComicBook.com also recently spoke with Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the MCU and he shared his thoughts on Foxx's appearance.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx," Batalon shared." Literally, I grew up watching his things and so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend. I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes, so just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific. He's very diverse and he does do everything and it's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in January.

Sony Pictures has Spider-Man 3 scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.