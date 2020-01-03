Marvel

Marvel Fan Collects All The Deleted, Alternate & Extended Scenes From Spider-Man 3

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 will forever live in infamy as the reason why the original Spider-Man […]

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 will forever live in infamy as the reason why the original Spider-Man movie franchise falls short of being one of the greatest trilogies of all time – as well as the reason why Raimi’s epic plans for Spider-Man 4 fell apart. By now Spider-Man 3 is largely viewed as an early warning about how studios can meddle in and ultimately ruin a major comic book franchise – hard lessons that films like Justice League would learn later. However, Spider-Man 3 was released long before angry petitions for director’s cut releases became the norm, so many Marvel fans probably have no real, actual, idea what the “Raimi Cut” of Spider-Man 3 would even look like.

Well, now there’s one Marvel fan who has dipped back into the history of Spider-Man 3 to help fans get a better sense of what they missed. That fan has gone so far as to compile an entire thread on Twitter, listing all of the various changes that Sony and/or Sam Raimi made to Spider-Man 3. If you’re a Marvel fan that loved the original Spider-Man films, it’s a great read. Scroll below to see for yourself!

Welcome Down the Rabbit Hole

Thanks to @WilliamD1123, we now have the most comprehensive guide yet to what happened to make Spider-Man 3 the crap show it turned out to be. Welcome down the rabbit hole! 

Not Cool Enough For Oscorp

Raimi did a good job of showing just what a hapless loser Peter Parker could be, and this scene in Spider-Man 3 would’ve hammered that home. 

More Madness

Willem DaFoe and James Franco both had major one-man-show scenes in the trilogy, as Norman and Harry Osborn both slid into the madness of their respective Green Goblin personas. Apparently, Franco would’ve gotten to do a lot more of that in Spider-Man 3

Paging Dr. Wallace

Flint Marko / Sandman’s (Thomas Haden Church) storyline would’ve been more extensive -including pressuring a doctor to keep going on research to heal Marko’s daughter, while The Sandman stole more cash to fund it. 

Spider vs. Symbiote

 

Sam Raimi was a horror movie auteur before he jumped into superhero movie-making, and there a few key scenes in his Spider-Man films that remind us of that. Spider-Man 3 would’ve given us one such moment, as the Venom symbiote faced off (and ultimately consumed) a spider crawling around Peter Parker’s room. That’s would’ve been some awesomely ominous foreshadowing for the eventual Spider-Man vs. Venom fight. 

I. Am. Spider-Man.

Years before the Iron Man, Captain America, or Avengers franchises were using kids to create big superhero movie moments, Spider-Man 3 was planning a scene where Peter Parker would’ve let a little kid in on his secret identity. 

Spider-Man Is For The Kids

Spider-Man 3‘s parade Sequence would’ve seen Peter saving a baby whose mother got blown over in the sandstorm. 

More Sandman Fight

There were more stunts and action in the Sandman truck chase / fight. 

Spider Logo Goes Black

/center> This shot of the Spider-Man insignia on Peter’s costume going transforming into the black suit version was definitely used in the marketing for Spider-Man 3, but not the film itself. 

Venom Test

 

A jump scare moment involving Peter seeing Venom reflected in his mirror after putting on the black suit actually contains the early test costume for Venom’s look. If you pause fast enough, you’ll see it. (Narrator: “It’s wasn’t very good.”)

Sympathy for Eddie

Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock would’ve had several additional scenes meant to paint him as less of a snarky jerk and more of a sympathetic loser. The movie definitely would’ve benefited from that. 

Spider-Dong

A more risque sequence of Peter shedding his black suit / symbiote would’ve seen him rip off the pants section as well, leaving us with the suggestive sight of Tobey Maguire’s inner-thigh and underwear (black, naturally!). 

SO MUCH MORE!

There’s is so much more good stuff in the thread that @WilliamD1123 put together – so if you’re wasting time on social media anyway, this is a great thread for any movie geek to land on. Check it out! 

