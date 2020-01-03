Marvel Fan Collects All The Deleted, Alternate & Extended Scenes From Spider-Man 3

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 will forever live in infamy as the reason why the original Spider-Man movie franchise falls short of being one of the greatest trilogies of all time – as well as the reason why Raimi’s epic plans for Spider-Man 4 fell apart. By now Spider-Man 3 is largely viewed as an early warning about how studios can meddle in and ultimately ruin a major comic book franchise – hard lessons that films like Justice League would learn later. However, Spider-Man 3 was released long before angry petitions for director’s cut releases became the norm, so many Marvel fans probably have no real, actual, idea what the “Raimi Cut” of Spider-Man 3 would even look like.

Well, now there’s one Marvel fan who has dipped back into the history of Spider-Man 3 to help fans get a better sense of what they missed. That fan has gone so far as to compile an entire thread on Twitter, listing all of the various changes that Sony and/or Sam Raimi made to Spider-Man 3. If you’re a Marvel fan that loved the original Spider-Man films, it’s a great read. Scroll below to see for yourself!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Welcome Down the Rabbit Hole

THREAD: All the deleted, alternative and extended scenes from SPIDER-MAN 3.



Collected from various trailers, featurettes, behind the scenes photos and the novelisation of the film. pic.twitter.com/8kbDcmsHYK — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Thanks to @WilliamD1123, we now have the most comprehensive guide yet to what happened to make Spider-Man 3 the crap show it turned out to be. Welcome down the rabbit hole!

Not Cool Enough For Oscorp

Peter tries to visit Harry at Oscorp:



In the opening montage of the film, Peter attempts to go to Oscorp to see Harry to explain what happened between him and his father. Peter is stopped by an Oscorp receptionist from entering. pic.twitter.com/nwBzMmn8Rt — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Raimi did a good job of showing just what a hapless loser Peter Parker could be, and this scene in Spider-Man 3 would’ve hammered that home.

More Madness

Harry’s Madness:



In the novelisation, Harry’s madness is further explored, where Harry thinks he’s talking to his butler, but its revealed no one is there. Then Harry is tormented by Norman again. This would have taken place before he took the Goblin gas. pic.twitter.com/806RKbKo2g — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Willem DaFoe and James Franco both had major one-man-show scenes in the trilogy, as Norman and Harry Osborn both slid into the madness of their respective Green Goblin personas. Apparently, Franco would’ve gotten to do a lot more of that in Spider-Man 3.

Paging Dr. Wallace

Sandman finds Dr Wallace:



After Flint Marko becomes Sandman, he visits Dr Phil Wallace, a molecular biologist who is working on cure for Marko’s daughter. Marko probably threatened Wallace to continue working on a cure for his daughter. pic.twitter.com/smcg1UhCof — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Flint Marko / Sandman’s (Thomas Haden Church) storyline would’ve been more extensive -including pressuring a doctor to keep going on research to heal Marko’s daughter, while The Sandman stole more cash to fund it.

Spider vs. Symbiote

A Spider in Peter’s Room:



A spider is seen crawling around Peter’s room. Not sure the point of this scene, but if I had to theorise it could have been a showdown between a spider and the Symbiote in Peter’s room, foreshadowing how the Symbiote will consume Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/tYxMpd27XC — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Sam Raimi was a horror movie auteur before he jumped into superhero movie-making, and there a few key scenes in his Spider-Man films that remind us of that. Spider-Man 3 would’ve given us one such moment, as the Venom symbiote faced off (and ultimately consumed) a spider crawling around Peter Parker’s room. That’s would’ve been some awesomely ominous foreshadowing for the eventual Spider-Man vs. Venom fight.

I. Am. Spider-Man.

Peter reveals to a kid that he’s Spider-Man:



At the Spider-Man parade, a little kid dressed as Spider-Man runs up to Peter and shows off his silly string web shooter, but it runs out of webbing. Peter then shoots a web onto the kid’s shoe in return. pic.twitter.com/V1ob1YR3XY — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Years before the Iron Man, Captain America, or Avengers franchises were using kids to create big superhero movie moments, Spider-Man 3 was planning a scene where Peter Parker would’ve let a little kid in on his secret identity.

Spider-Man Is For The Kids

Spider-Man saves a baby:



When Sandman appears at the Spider-Man parade, an extended version of the scene features civilians falling over from the sandstorm. One instance features a mother falling away from her baby, but Spider-Man swings in and saves the baby. pic.twitter.com/HrBHAQrC2U — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Spider-Man 3‘s parade Sequence would’ve seen Peter saving a baby whose mother got blown over in the sandstorm.

More Sandman Fight

Extended/Alternate Sandman fight:



An extended scene of Spider-Man landing on the truck and some alternative bits from the fight. pic.twitter.com/LmYwTpPtHQ — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

There were more stunts and action in the Sandman truck chase / fight.

Spider Logo Goes Black

Extended Symbiote Transformation:



Just a shot of the spider symbol changing from the typical one to the Black Suit one. This shot was used a lot in trailers, so I wonder if it was created just for marketing. pic.twitter.com/14NS1YvLwH — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

/center> This shot of the Spider-Man insignia on Peter’s costume going transforming into the black suit version was definitely used in the marketing for Spider-Man 3, but not the film itself.

Venom Test

Peter sees Venom in the Mirror:



Alternative scene, Peter starts to be suspicious about what the suit is doing to him, there’s a jump scare where he sees Venom in the mirror and frantically takes off the suit. The Venom in the mirror is an early costume test for the character. pic.twitter.com/cUvt7qT9sJ — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

A jump scare moment involving Peter seeing Venom reflected in his mirror after putting on the black suit actually contains the early test costume for Venom’s look. If you pause fast enough, you’ll see it. (Narrator: “It’s wasn’t very good.”)

Sympathy for Eddie

Eddie Brock seeks Gwen for help:



After being fired, Eddie goes to Gwen’s house for solace. Gwen tells Eddie that she doesn’t want him in her life and he leaves. This scene would’ve been interesting as it would’ve created some credible empathy for Eddie. pic.twitter.com/010gvBoX1q — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Extended Eddie Brock Church Scene:



In the novelisation, Eddie gives an extended monologue where he explains that he believes he’s been treated unfairly and takes no responsibility for his mistakes, he hates that he suffers by other people’s imperfections. pic.twitter.com/o3F5LuaPBZ — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock would’ve had several additional scenes meant to paint him as less of a snarky jerk and more of a sympathetic loser. The movie definitely would’ve benefited from that.

Spider-Dong

Extended Symbiote Rip:



An additional shot of Peter ripping the Black Suit off his thigh, probably cut due to something to do with Peter not wearing any pants, maybe a bit too suggestive for the producers. pic.twitter.com/AG0liXJlq8 — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

A more risque sequence of Peter shedding his black suit / symbiote would’ve seen him rip off the pants section as well, leaving us with the suggestive sight of Tobey Maguire’s inner-thigh and underwear (black, naturally!).

SO MUCH MORE!

Dr Wallace saves the day:



Along with Gwen, her father Captain Stacy was meant to appear in the final battle. Dr Wallace would’ve informed Captain Stacy that he knows who Sandman is and knows how to stop him. pic.twitter.com/HYD0UFxcdG — Will (@WilliamD1123) May 27, 2018

There’s is so much more good stuff in the thread that @WilliamD1123 put together – so if you’re wasting time on social media anyway, this is a great thread for any movie geek to land on. Check it out!