Spider-Man 3 Production Start Date, Global Locations Revealed

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are teaming up for one more Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following up on the events of Tom Holland‘s outings as the character in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The production on the still untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 is set to begin in July and expected to run through November of this year. It will hits theaters in July of the following year but not before it hits some interesting locations for production: Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland.

This will not be the first Marvel Studios film to use Iceland during a production as Thor: The Dark World previously shot there. Other titles to have used Iceland as a production location include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Batman Begins, 007: Die Another Day, and Prometheus. Iceland offers up a vast geographical scenery, which could lend themselves to the teases of Kraven the Hunter being a villain in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home previously filmed in several locations around Europe, including London and Prague, and also shot a bit stateside in New York.

Jon Watts will return to direct the third movie with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker. The rest of the cast has not yet been revealed, although it is expected that Jacob Battalon and Zendaya will be back, as well. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio was a major factor in the cliffhanger nature of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s ending but it is uncertain whether or not his character survived the film and will play a part in the future stories.

After this Spider-Man 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have agreed to have Holland’s character in one more non-Spider-Man movie. Beyond that, a new agreement would be required for Disney’s Marvel Studios to involve Spider-Man or any of his supporting characters in their MCU movies.

Following the trailer for Morbius, it seems that Sony has plenty of plans for Spider-Man characters and Holland’s tenure may be nowhere close to finished. It may be leading to a live-action Spider-Verse film, if not simply operating in a secluded pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16, 2021.