Spider-Man Fan Imagines the MCU Debut of the Sinister Six With Epic Logo

It’s been one heck of a week for fans of comic book films and television. Largely thanks in part to the first Morbius teaser trailer from Sony, the Sinister Six is once again dominating the news cycle as fans of Spider-Man once again hope to see the villainous group materialize in live-action. One dedicated Spider-Man fan took it a step further and developed a high-quality logo for a potential team-up and how it could look like under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

Posted to Instagram by fan artist Albin George (@Stark46192), the logo plays on the classic colors of Spider-Man while adding depth that hints at the darker tone of the group. In the fan-made logo, the “Spider-Man” part of the title is similar to that of what we’ve seen in the logos for Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel in Far From Home — only here, it takes a darker black color while “Sinister Six” is in bright scarlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you missed out, after largely focusing on Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius for the duration of the teaser, Sony including a post-trailer stinger, if you will, that featured Michael Keaton. While it hasn’t been confirmed Keaton is playing Adrian Toomes/Vulture — you know, the character he played in Homecoming — he appears to be wearing the same exact costume, leading some to believe the movie will lay the groundwork for a Sinister Six movies sooner or later.

When Spider-Man: Far From Home hit home media release last October, producer Amy Pascal mentioned the desire to do a Sinister Six spin-off, something Sony once commissioned former Daredevil showrunner Drew Goddard to develop. “These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” Pascal said at the time. “There may be something that happens with that.”

That statement echoed the sentiment Pascal had in 2018, where she explained she was simply waiting for Goddard to sign on board before officially greenlighting the movie. “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters July 16, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, TThe Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.