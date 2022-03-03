Young Spider-Man 3 Fan Goes Viral For Recreating Tobey Maguire’s Epic Dance Moves at Class Party

One young Spider-Man fan went viral while dancing at his class party. If the kid has a favorite moment from the movies, it’s probably that iconic dance from Spider-Man 3. Social media users couldn’t get over his rendition of Tobey Maguire’s “Bully Maguire” routine. @MarvelMultive reposted a video from MCU_Portal of the young fan’s smooth moves and the entire Internet just kind of basked in it for an afternoon. You can check out his best version of Bully Maguire down below.

When the Spider-Man actor got back into the role, it was moments like that roar from the crowd in Spider-Man: No Way Home that probably powered that decision. Moments like this little dance also have to be proof of his enduring legacy. While speaking to Marvel.com, he talked about how they convinced him to come back for Tom Holland’s big trilogy.

https://twitter.com/MarvelMultive/status/1499154051736473600?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it,” Maguire said. “I think Amy was like, ‘We’d love to talk to you, and you you know what this is about.’ And I was like ‘okay, sure. Let’s go chat.’” Holland then chuckled at the secrecy surrounding this whole movie.

“Yeah, no, I know,” he quipped. “Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But, I don’t know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that.”

“I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, ‘Well, what what are we going to do?’ And that was a bit mysterious,” Maguire added. “I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I’m not quite sure how to put it. It’s just to get to get back into that and i don’t want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit”

