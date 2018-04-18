Who Might Die in ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #800?

Dan Slott’s run on Amazing Spider-Man is less than two months away from ending, and the finale of “Go Down Swinging” is even closer as Amazing Spider-Man #800 is right around the corner. The big showdown in this issue will force a bruised and battered Peter Parker to confront two of his worst enemies, Norman Osborn and Carnage, in a combined form as the Red Goblin. Both of these villains have staggering body counts, and Norman Osborn is responsible for many of the key tragedies in Spider-Man’s career. It’s not hard to imagine that not everyone will survive this big anniversary issue.

We’ve taken a look at all of the characters involved to figure out who is most likely to not make it to Amazing Spider-Man #801. There’s no guarantee that anyone will die, but with so many key cast members running around New York City and a villain like Red Goblin seeking revenge, it’s hard to imagine everyone will survive. It’s time to place your bets on who may not appear in the upcoming run from Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley.

Peter Parker

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy #15

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

This one isn’t happening. Spider-Man might not have fared well in his first battle, but his death would make for a very poor ending to a triumphant run and an even worse setup for what comes next. If it weren’t just poor storytelling, there’s also no marketing alluding to this ,and it would be an example of Dan Slott repeating himself after Superior Spider-Man. If anyone wants to wager that Peter dies, that’s your money to lose.

Odds: 200:1

Mary Jane

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #25

Created by Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and John Romita Sr.

Mary Jane is finally back in the mix and interested in potentially pursuing a romantic future with Peter again. She seems to be far away from the current tussle with the Red Goblin though, and more involved with ongoing plotlines involving Iron Man. It would also seem like poor taste to kill yet another love interest for shock value, especially when Mary Jane is one of the most important, non-meta movers and shakers at Marvel today.

Odds: 100:1

Aunt May

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy #15

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Aunt May is yet another example of “been there, done that.” The last couple of times that May has died have resulted in some of the most maligned stories in Spider-Man history, so it’s unlikely that Slott has any interest in trying a third time. On top of all that, May has not been seen at all in “Go Down Swinging.” It seems she’s further from danger than anyone else in Peter Parker’s inner circle.

Odds: 100:1

Robbie Robertson

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #51

Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

Robbie hasn’t been putting up with any of the new Red Goblin’s crap, and that might result in some revenge, especially given his laissez-faire attitude to threats and bombs. However, with the Daily Bugle in ruins, it’s unlikely that the Red Goblin would know where to find him. He’s far from central to this story, which might make him seem expendable, but it would also cheapen the death of a great, longtime supporting cast member, making this one a bad pick.

Odds: 50:1

Betty Brant

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #4

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Everything about Robbie applies to Betty as well. She has been threatened by Norman Osborn, but won’t likely be sticking her neck out anytime soon. The only thing that suggests a possibly tragic twist is the recently revealed return of Ned Leeds. If his ex-wife were to be killed just as he returned to the world, that might establish future plotlines for Spencer and Ottley to chase. It’s still a long shot, though.

Odds: 40:1

Harry Osborn

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #31

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

The last anyone saw of Harry Obsorn and his family, they were either unconscious or kidnapped. That definitely puts the kids in harm’s way, but there’s absolutely no way that Slott will end his run by murdering children (put those odds at 200+). It’s possible that may get Harry involved once he awakens. With his children at stake, there’s a very real chance that he will do something stupid to save them and leave them without a father once all is said and done.

Odds: 20:1

Norman Obsorn

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #14

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Every big battle between the Green Goblin and Spider-Man feels like a matter of life and death, and they’ve resulted in the death of Norman Osborn in the past. It’s possible that this story could homage the classic Amazing Spider-Man #122. We don’t think Slott will be repeating anyone else’s story though, and that it would be anticlimactic after such a long road to Norman’s return. It’s possible, but still not likely.

Odds: 10:1

Flash Thompson

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy #15

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Flash Thompson as the new Agent Anti-Venom has been playing a surprisingly big role in the issues leading up to the finale. That’s not to say Flash isn’t an important part of Peter’s life, just not this important. His death would provide a big shock and clear the way for new runs on both Amazing Spider-Man and Venom. If Slott is looking to surprise readers, this would be a solid pick for utilitarian reasons, if nothing else.

Odds: 5:2

Carnage

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #360

Created by David Michelinie, Erik Larsen, and Mark Bagley

If the goal is to clear away unnecessary characters before big relaunches on various Spider-Man titles, then no character makes more sense than Carnage. There’s little love for the character compared to Venom, and his death would both depower Norman Osborn again and leave Venom as the sole, significant symbiote at Marvel Comics. Carnage’s return from his last death has not been widely applauded, so it may be time to shelve this villain once again.

Odds: 3:2

J. Jonah Jameson

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #1

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

If a tragic death is to occur in Amazing Spider-Man #800, no character fits the role better than JJJ. He has recently become an ally to Spider-Man and shown real potential as a hero. Throughout the course of Slott’s run, he has played a central role and gone through many tragedies. His death offers a great redemptive arc both for his many sins early in Spider-Man’s career and for accidentally revealing Peter’s identity to the Red Goblin. When you combine that with Jameson no longer running the Bugle and his obnoxious knowledge of Spidey’s alter-ego, this death makes a lot of sense. If anyone dies, we bet it will be Jonah.

Odds: 5:3