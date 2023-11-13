Did Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Hide a Big Clue About Loki Season 2's Finale In Plain Sight?

Loki Season 2 is streaming on Disney+, but right now, Marvel fans can also find Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse streaming on Netflix. With Loki and Spider-Verse 2 being two of the most acclaimed and/or popular Marvel releases fans are now deep-diving into both – and they've noticed a big Easter egg connection!

(SPOILERS for Loki S2 & Spider-Verse 2)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's pivotal Second Act takes Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) to the headquarters of the Spider-Society, the interdimensional team of Spider-People working to protect the Spider-Verse from anomalies. During Miles' visit, we get a tour of Spider-Society and a whole lot of exposition about its purpose of protecting the multiverse.

When Miles finally meets Spider-Society leader Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), he is shown a 3D hologram depiction of the Marvel Multiverse – one that takes the shape of a large tree. Naturally, given the ending of the Loki Season 2 finale, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) preserving the Marvel Multiverse in the shape of Yggdrasil the World Tree, there is now fan theory that Across the Spider-Verse teased us with the finale of Loki in plain sight.

Are Loki and Across the Spider-Verse Connected?

Timing is everything (ironically enough) in these concurrent Marvel projects that are dealing with the Multiverse. It must be remembered that even with all its world and timeline-hopping drama, the events of the Loki series actually occur right after Avengers: Endgame, when the variant Loki escapes from the Battle of New York.

In Across the Spider-Verse's opening sequence, Miguel mentions the incidents of Spider-Man: No Way Home to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld); the events of both Spider-Man: Far From Home and No Way Home happen in immediate succession, nearly a year after the events of Endgame.

That's all to say: By the time Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes place, Loki is indeed sitting at the center of Marvel Multiverse as the time god holding things together. It's therefore at least arguable that Spider-Verse 2's picture of a World Tree shape to the multiverse is a direct foreshadow of how Loki Season 2 would turn out.

...On the other hand: Looking back at Loki Season 2's climatic sequence, and the actuall way that the camera turns on the Temporal Loom to reveal it from a new angle, it's also arguable that the "loom" was always just the World Tree turned on its side and pruned down by the technology of He Who Remains into the Sacred Timeline.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Either way, there's enough of a combination of correlation and vaguery that helps Marvel theories like this stand strong. What's your take?

Loki is streaming on Disney+ and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix.