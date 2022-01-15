Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Address Possible Tom Holland Cameo

Back in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse delivered audiences a variety of animated Wall-Crawlers, helping introduce the world of Marvel movies to the concept of the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home then took that concept into the world of live-action, bringing together iconic actors from all corners of the Spider-Man legacy, uniting them in ways audiences never thought possible. Producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Phil Lord and Chris Miller are keeping a tight lid on whether Tom Holland could lend his voice to the project, with the pair recently sharing their enthusiasm for the inherent potential of multiverse films. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is expected to hit theaters on October 7th.

When ComicBook.com suggested Holland take part in Across the Spider-Verse, Miller joked, “That’s an interesting idea that has never occurred to us separately. So thanks for incepting that, you can take full credit if something like that were to ever happen.”

Lord added, “I just like that there’s still so much possibility in what Spider-Man can be and who can be Spider-Man and what the different ways to tell that story are.”

While fans would surely be thrilled to hear Holland join the adventure, it’s also possible that the filmmakers involved don’t necessarily want to rely on Holland in a way that could potentially distract audiences from the power of Miles Morales.

In the film, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Just last month, however, Holland noted that he was approached for a cameo but that it hadn’t come to fruition.

“[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me,” Holland revealed to SYFY WIRE. “I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies.”

Lord and Miller’s latest project, the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, premieres on the streaming service on Friday, January 28th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is expected to hit theaters on October 7th.

