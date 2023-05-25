Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Directors Reveal Their Scarlet Spider Influences

Marvel fans have been delighted knowing that the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would finally bring the Scarlett Spider, Ben Reilly, to the big screen. A fan-favorite from the 1990s, Ben was a character born from the controversial "Clone Saga" storyline, and having him appear in a new Spider-Man movie always seemed like a long shot. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for Spider-Verse, we asked co-directors Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos about the inclusion of the character and what their influences were. Dos Santos said that they followed "the letter of the law" to embrace that era of 1990s comics.

"It's representing an era in comics," Kemp Powers added. "That's one of the key things with the character is that Ben Riley was an era when super duper ripped characters were like the (norm); and being in positions that were not physically possible....Muscles on top of the muscles on top of muscle and being in positions that were not physically possible. And we were just like we really wanted to capture that."

It hasn't officially been confirmed who will be voicing Ben Reilly in the upcoming movie, and even some of the people involved don't know. The filmmakers previously confirmed that the cast is unaware so when the world finds out, so will they.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The voice cast Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, Shea Whigham as Geoprge Stacy, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099.

Sony's synopsis for its next animated blockbuster can be found below.

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2nd.