Fan Art Shows Off Spider-Man’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Costume

Fan art depicting Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) upgraded Avengers: Infinity War suit offers fans their best look yet at the wall-crawler’s Tony Stark-crafted digs.

Artist Sany Lebedev created the digitally-created art piece and shared a step-by-step video walking viewers through the design process.

Spidey’s amped-up, high-tech suit first popped up in the final moments of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where the upgrade was offered to rookie superhero Peter Parker by mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

Peter declined the suit and a spot on big league superhero team the Avengers, opting instead to stick close to the ground as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man sports the upgraded suit in the Infinity War trailer while investigating a mysterious alien object.

The suit, dubbed the “Iron Spider” by fans, boasts a metallic finish, glowing eyes, and a large, gold spider emblem extending from Spidey’s chest to his waist, shoulders, and elbows.

Its design borrows heavily from Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli’s Spider-Man: Worldwide, which saw Peter Parker utilize a glowy-eyed techie Spider-suit.

The Tony Stark creation will likely house even more “special features” to be revealed in Avengers: Infinity War, and could include the mechanical spider-arms, or “waldoes,” which were accessories of Spidey’s Iron Spider suit that debuted during the Civil War era of the Marvel comic books.

21-year-old actor Tom Holland, who portrays the webhead for his third time come Infinity War, said there’s “no use” asking the infamous secret-spiller about the superhero epic’s plot.

“I have no idea,” Holland shared in a tweet.

The loose-lipped actor wasn’t fully trusted with the Infinity War script, and at times didn’t know who or what he was fighting.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like, ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland recalled.

“And they were like, ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay, so what does he look like?’ And they’re like, ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away, so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away,’” Holland explained.

“So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Holland debuts his new look in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4, before reprising the role again in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, out July 5, 2019.