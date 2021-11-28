Spider-Man Cosplayers Confront Each Other in Epic Showdown at San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition

It’s been two years since a full-blown San Diego Comic-Con was underway, but a compacted version of the beloved event called “Special Edition” is currently in full swing. While many big studios aren’t participating in the Thanksgiving weekend event, fans have still been having fun. In fact, it looks like there was a delightfully unexpected gathering of Spider-Man cosplayers just in time for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“This was not planned, and I’m so glad I was there for it 🕷👉🕷⁉️,” @CaseyMdoza shared on Twitter. Check out the video of Spider-Man cosplayers coming together to recreate the famous Spider-Man meme below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film.

“It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end … So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me,” Holland previously said.

Total Film recently spoke with Holland and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next actor that got to wear the Spider-Man mask. “When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. The next full-blown San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled from July 21st through July 24th, 2022.