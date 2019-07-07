Spider-Man: Far From Home Creates an Avengers: Endgame Plot Hole

Spider-Man: Far From Home created a plot hole for Avengers: Endgame. Spoilers follow.

In Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) inherits a pair of glasses sported by late mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). The glasses host a new “AR tactical intelligence system,” E.D.I.T.H. — Even Dead I’m the Hero — which grant the wearer access to privacy-invading surveillance technology as well as a fleet of satellite-controlled killer drones capable of exterminating a target within minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the glasses are the same pair worn by Tony in the 2018-set Avengers: Infinity War, it can be assumed the drone system wasn’t created by the time Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Michael James Shaw) invaded New York to retrieve the Time Stone from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Because Stark had a tendency to create new tech in reaction to past encounters, it can also be assumed E.D.I.T.H. was created in response to the devastating events of Infinity War, either after battles with the Black Order and Thanos (Josh Brolin) or after Earth’s mightiest heroes were left shorthanded following the erasure of half of all life in the universe.

Some time during the five years that followed the “Blip,” Stark created the watchdog drone program that nearly assassinated Peter’s romantic rival Brad (Remy Hii) aboard a bus on a class field trip through Europe. E.D.I.T.H. and the drones would fall into the wrong hands when Peter trusted pretend superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a scorned former Stark Industries employee, who was gifted E.D.I.T.H. because Peter believed him to be “the next Iron Man.”

Mysterio and his cronies would use the weaponized drones in an attempt to create an “Avengers-level threat” the heroic Mysterio would thwart, supplanting Iron Man as the world’s greatest hero — a plot halted by Spider-Man in London.

Because Stark dies making a last stand against Thanos and his army in Endgame, his E.D.I.T.H. system had to have been created by the time of the attack on Avengers Headquarters — and because the battle was already an all-hands-on-deck situation even before the “blipped” superheroes were willed back into existence, it stands to reason Stark could have utilized E.D.I.T.H. and the drones during the events of Endgame.

Such a discrepancy can be attributed to separate teams making separate movies, even if Far From Home does act in part as an Endgame epilogue.

“They did show us Endgame early, but way into the process on this film,” Dan Lebental, who edited Far From Home with Leigh Folsom Boyd, told The Hollywood Reporter. “At a certain point we had our conceptions of what Endgame was but then I saw it. ‘OK. We need to make a few adjustments.’”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing. Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.