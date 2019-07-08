Save 35% on the Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-rays With a Bonus

Spider-Man: Far From Home just arrived in theaters, but it’s already time to start thinking about the home release. That’s because both the standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray just got discounts of 36% and 35% respectively, and a pre-order bonus is involved.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the standard Far From Home Blu-ray for $24.99 and the 4K Blu-ray for $29.99 on Amazon. Pre-order customers will also receive codes for six Spider-Man digital comics from Comixology as a bonus. Note that you won’t be charged for the Blu-rays until they ship (a release date hasn’t been announced) and you’ll automatically get the largest discount that occurs between the time you order and the ship date. In other words, this is really about locking the current discount down for the duration.

As far as special features are concerned, there hasn’t been an official announcement. However, the director of Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchise, Jon Watts, recently revealed that a short film will be included:

“Yeah, both of those are actually part of the same montage which is ‘Peter’s To-Do List.’ It’s all the things he has to do before he goes on the trip which are going to Delmar’s to get a dual headphone adaptor and one of those European travel plugs, he has to go to a pawn shop to sell his Star Wars toys to get money for the trip, he has to pick up his passport, and he has to take down this giant crime syndicate. That’s just the to-do list for someone like him but that will be its own little short film that we’re going to put on the Blu-ray. There are some good deleted scenes.”

