‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Jacob Batalon and Cobie Smulders

Returning Spider-Man: Homecoming star Jacob Batalon, who plays the geeky best friend to Peter Parker (Tom Holland), shared a photo to Instagram Thursday posed with How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders, who reprises her Marvel Cinematic Universe role in the now-shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Batalon, sporting a Deadpool shirt, quotes the hit sitcom, where Smulders famously played news anchor Robin Scherbatsky.

Smulders returns to the shared cinematic universe alongside longtime boss Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who were confirmed early last month before set photos and videos captured the S.H.I.E.L.D. heavyweights filming the globe-trotting Spider-Man sequel that sees the now 17-year-old superhero-slash-Avenger head overseas as part of a class field trip.

The pair of super-spy agents were last seen in the post-credits tag of Avengers: Infinity War, where they were both dusted by the Infinity Stone-powered snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) that annihilated half of all life in the universe — but not before Fury could send a desperate distress signal to a potentially off-planet Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), set to make her own MCU debut when she headlines the first female-led Marvel Studios blockbuster in March.

Also returning to the web head’s corner of the franchise are Zendaya as Michelle and Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. the now-imprisoned Vulture. Jake Gyllenhaal boards as Quentin Beck, a.k.a. master of illusions Mysterio, joining series newcomers Numan Acar (Aladdin) as “Dmitri” and J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) in an unknown role.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said previously Far From Home picks up just “a few minutes” after Avengers 4, which releases this May, two months before Spider-Man webs his way back into theaters with his second solo feature in the greater MCU.

When revealing which supporting MCU characters survived Infinity War‘s devastating snap, Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo said “spoiler” when asked about the fate of Batalon’s Ned, who — like his web-slinging best friend — is alive and well come Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.