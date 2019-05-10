Spider-Man: Far From Home Cast Is Baffled by Major Avengers: Endgame Plothole

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jacob Batalon jokes Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his pack of friends being erased from existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin), only to pick up where they left off five years later, “might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time.”

Set in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, which pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe half a decade into the future after Thanos’ snap wiped out fifty percent of all life in the universe, Far From Home explores the aftermath through the lens of Parker and freshly resurrected friends Ned (Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) and Betty Brant (Angourie Rice).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live why the teens are still in high school, giggling stars Holland, Zendaya, Batalon, and Jake Gyllenhaal had no answers.

“Why… why are we still in high school?” Holland asked. Answered Batalon, “I mean, it might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time.”

Star Cobie Smulders, who returns as Maria Hill, right-hand to spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), said only she doesn’t “want to pull that thread.”

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Smulders admitted. Added Gyllenhaal, feigning ignorance, “What? Sorry?”

Director Jon Watts said Far From Home will explore the minutiae of a post-snaps world, answering questions about the “mundane implications” caused by Thanos’ snap and its five-years-later reversal.

“Yeah, that’s one of the fun things that we get to play with — the sort of real-world, ground-level implications of something like that,” Watts told Fandango. “You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie. It’s really interesting and fun.”

Watts used Parker to “get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened,” the director added. “What would day-to-day life be? If you were snapped away, you’d have to work backwards and retake your midterms.”

Other answers — including a resolution to the above “plot hole” — will come as the Spidey sequel explores “what the most mundane implications would be,” Watts said.

“Like, your birthday on your driver’s license or passport would say that you are five years older than you technically are. Those sorts of questions are just so fascinating to me, and I really wanted to get into the minutiae of it and really explore that.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!