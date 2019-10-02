This Spider-Man: Far From Home Clue Could Prove Mysterio Is Still Alive

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is seemingly killed after the final fight with Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Throughout the two hours preceding his apparent on-screen death, fans were shown just how much of an illusionist Mysterio really was and now, one eagle-eyed fan is using some real-world knowledge to suggest the iconic Spidey baddie isn’t really dead.

Reddit user and combat veteran u/chaosgrunt03 points out that when someone passes away — or is knocked unconscious — in real life, their eye muscles release making their pupils dilate. As Mysterio remains laying on that bridge seemingly dead in Far From Home, fans see a close-up of his face and his eyes are most definitely not dilated. This seems to suggest not only that the character alive, but he’s also conscious during the moment. That is, of course, if the movie was using real-life science.

As the Redditor points out, some other superhero movies have gone the length to include the life-ending situation. As they point out, one of the most recent cases came during Martha Wayne’s death in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It could be a super detailed Easter egg from the creatives behind the movie or on the flip side, it could be a simple omission. Either way, one Spider-Man producer has suggested we’ve yet to see the end of Mysterio.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Eric Carroll previously suggested. “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

You can rewatch Spider-Man: Far From Home yourself and debate about the clip now that it’s available both digitally and on physical home media release.

