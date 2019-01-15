‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star May Have Revealed Cobie Smulders Is Returning as Maria Hill

Actor Numan Acar recently joined Spider-Man: Far From Home in an unknown role and it looks like he may have already hinted at other unconfirmed cast members who will be joining him. One of Acar’s Instagram posts hints that he will be starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Cobie Smulders.

The actor shared a photo of himself on his personal Instagram page and, according to the above post, shared a number of hashtags in his post, which have since been deleted. The hashtags covered a wide swath of topics, including Tom Holland, who stars as Spider-Man, as well as Jackson, Gyllenhaal, and Smulders. While the latter three names haven’t officially been confirmed, Acar would likely have a better idea of who his co-stars would be, which could also account for why he deleted the tags.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s possible that, with Robert Downey Jr. seemingly saying goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4, Peter Parker has to turn to SHIELD for supervision, resulting in Nick Fury and Maria Hill being important figures in Spidey’s heroics.

What is sure to make audience anticipation for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel slightly confusing is that it is slated to hit theaters two months after the release of Avengers 4, likely resulting in some marketing overlaps. Given that Spider-Man, Fury, and Hill all died in Avengers: Infinity War, trailers and promotional materials will have to find the balance of teasing the film while not explicitly detailing how the characters come back to life.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

With Spider-Man: Far From Home now filming, hopefully we learn more casting decisions in the near future.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive on July 5, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think Maria Hill will be returning for the film? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T SuperBroMovies]