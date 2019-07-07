Did Spider-Man: Far From Home Confirm This Avengers: Endgame Fan Theory?

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, many Marvel Studios fans were stunned at how the franchise was affected for future movies. After the people who were snapped away by Thanos returned five years later, people like Peter Parker were left to return to their everyday lives. But eagle-eyed fans pointed out something particularly odd in the epilogue scene, especially after watching Captain Marvel just one month before.

Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home has premiered in theaters, a certain fan theory is starting to gain a lot more steam. Read on to learn more, but beware…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

In the film, Nick Fury might seem slightly incompetent as he continuously gets ghosted by Peter while also being manipulated by the latest big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end credits scene does a lot to explain this circumstance when it reveals that this isn’t our Nick Fury at all, but is actually the Skrull Talos impersonating Nick Fury.

The scene goes on to reveal that Talos is doing so with the real Fury’s permission, as the former head of SHIELD is partaking in a much-earned vacation. Talos was told by Fury to check on Spider-Man, prompting the plan to go awry.

But this harkens back to the claims that fans saw Talos actor Ben Mendelsohn in Avengers: Endgame, during the epilogue sequence when Peter returns to school. While a bunch of students flood the halls of Midtown High and Peter meets up with Ned, an actor who looks A LOT like Mendelsohn lingers in the background.

Now, this could be a coincidence, but Marvel Studios is known to pull a lot of strings to set up huge connections throughout their films. Is this the latest instance of them going above and beyond to establish Spider-Man as a major player for the Skrulls’ future in the franchise?

Hopefully we learn more about Marvel’s plans for their next phase of movies, especially as we get closer and closer to San Diego Comic-Con in the coming weeks.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.