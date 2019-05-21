Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Shares Hilarious Love, Actually Parody for World Premiere Contest

The premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home is inching closer and closer, and franchise star Tom Holland is providing a pretty awesome way to get in on the fun. Holland recently shared a new video to his Instagram account, which promotes the Crowd Rise campaign that allows one lucky fan the chance to attend the Far From Home premiere. In the video, Holland promotes the event in a pretty creative way, using cue cards to announce the contest details in a parody of Love, Actually‘s iconic “to me, you’re perfect” scene.

The parody is pretty darn amusing, and highlights just how much Holland wants to hang out with whatever lucky fan wins the contest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man on his study abroad summer trip, which gets complicated after he is recruited by SHIELD and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to help Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) fight a series of elemental threats.

“It’s the first movie nerd, Tom Holland, being dropped into this giant world and really feeling the pressure of wanting to do something special or do your best,” director Jon Watts recently told ComicBook.com. “The second one is about feeling, when you’re growing up, to so badly want responsibility and to step up and given the responsibility, suddenly you wake up and realize you are being treated like an adult. Then you’re like ‘Wait, I actually liked being a kid, and now I have to do all this stuff?’”

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland told ComicBook.com of reprising his role in Far From Home. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.