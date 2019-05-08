Spider-Man: Far From Home Contains an Emotional Punch in the Face

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home pretty much kills all hope for a light hearted follow-up to the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame. In fact, according to Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be delivering another emotional gut-punch to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s what Tom Holland teased about some major emotional moments in Spider-Man: Far From Home, back when Comicbook.com had the chance to visit the film’s set during production:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a scene in this film where audiences will feel like they’ve been punched in the face. Even filming it, I remember walking out and then watching it again on the monitors and asking Jon, ‘Are you sure that’s okay?’ And he’s like, ‘No, it’s not. People are going to hate this scene.’ But it really, phew, God, it’s pretty crazy and it’s very similar in the way that it’s very tense and it whips the rug from underneath your feet. It’s pretty awesome.”

Right now, it seems as though fans are taking that statement form Holland in one of two ways:

There’s going to be some kind of emotional moment in Far From Home like a death (May? MJ? Ned?). There’s going to be some kind of big twist that completely changes Marvel fans’ perception of the film, and possibly makes them very angry.

The latter possibility is a somewhat frightening one. There are already a lot of Marvel fans looking at Far From Home as something that’s hewing just a little too closely to Iron Man 3. That film the first to arrive after Avengers, and came with the notable (and infamous) twist of iconic villain The Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) being revealed as a total red herring. With Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio already courting skepticism with his claims of being from the Mulitverse, the villain – who is defined by his penchant for deception and misdirection – could be another big red herring to lead fans down the wrong path.

All in all, this new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer reveals an emotionally distraught Peter Parker (Tom Holland), trying to deal with the death of his mentor, Tony Stark / Iron Man. As Peter is trying to make Spider-Man a worthy replacement for Iron Man, he gets sidetracked by school trip overseas, which turns into a mission with Nick Fury and SHIELD, to stop elemental monsters that are showing up and attacking key locations in Europe. In steps Mysterio, who Nick Fury partners with Spider-Man, to stop the threat.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!