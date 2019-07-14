Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Answers if Mysterio Will Return

All may not be as it appears when it comes to Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow.

The master of illusion appeared to succumb to a gunshot wound fired by a killer drone in the blockbuster’s London-set climax, but when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asked advanced artificial intelligence EDITH if any deceptions were present, he was told there were no active illusions — leaving enough wiggle room for the fraudster villain to have faked his death.

“It’s Mysterio, so who knows?” director Jon Watts told /Film when asked if he thinks Quentin Beck is as dead as he looked. “He definitely seemed dead.”

Producer Eric Carroll hinted Mysterio could return months ago during a Far From Home set visit, where he suggested the character’s trajectory could take on a similar trajectory to that of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a friend-turned-enemy of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Carroll said.

“We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Mysterio did leave an irreversible mark on Peter Parker: even after his supposed death, Beck pulled one last trick out of his hat when he framed Spider-Man for his murder and supplied J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) with a tape outing Spider-Man’s secret identity.

“If the movie keeps asking this question of ‘Who’s going to be the next Iron Man?’ and Spider-Man is finally shaking that legacy and starting to finally chart his own path and step up in his own way, I thought it would be really ironic to rob him of that opportunity to reveal himself of the world,” Watts said.

“In this movie that’s all about exploring truth and self-deception, it felt like an interesting ironic twist for Mysterio to essentially win by making Peter’s biggest secret public knowledge.”