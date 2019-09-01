Spider-Man: Far From Home Gets Box Office Lift From Extended Cut Re-Release

Spider-Man: Far From Home returns to theaters over the long holiday weekend with four minutes of additional footage. The extended cut release is giving the film a significant boost at the box office.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever. The re-release looks to add more than $4 million to its total over the three-day weekend, and $5.4 million over the four-day weekend. According to BoxOfficeMojo, that’s an uptick of 153% compared to last Friday-Sunday for the film, and 223% for Friday-Monday. That weekend haul isn’t far from the $6.1 million that Avengers: Endgame earned with its re-release, and Far For Home is earning its haul from 1000 fewer screens.

The re-release comes after Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had a falling out over sharing the rights to Spider-Man. As things stand, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last film made in tandem by the two studios. Star Tom Holland spoke to fans about the situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia last week.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at the D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

