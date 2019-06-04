Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Theory Reveals Way for Tony Stark to Return

Ever since Avengers: Endgame premiered in theaters, many fans have been hoping that Marvel Studios would find a way to bring Iron Man back. Many have even started a petition in hopes that they could convince the studio to make some major changes. But one fan might have found some evidence that the character is already set to return next month in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A brand new TV spot shows Peter Parker interacting with a new piece of tech seemingly designed by the dearly departed Tony Stark himself. But the voice doesn’t have the same actor as VISION, FRIDAY, or even Karen, leaving many to wonder that it might be a placeholder for the big reveal that Stark himself managed to save his brain patterns as a sophisticated and unique Artificial Intelligence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is a big precedent for Stark becoming an AI, and to return from death altogether. The most relevant example came in Civil War 2, when Iron Man suffered an injury at the hands of Captain Marvel that put him in a coma. An artificial intelligence erupted and aided Riri Williams in her journey toward becoming Iron Heart, a new armored hero.

There was also the time when Tony Stark “shut down” his body and brain while Norman Osborn was hunting him in Dark Reign, dying in a physical sense before his body was rebooted with the memories of Pre-Civil War Tony Stark, so he didn’t remember the hatred and betrayal he felt for Steve Rogers after their epic confrontation.

It’s unlikely that Iron Man would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe under such short notice, given that it would take a lot of momentum away from any possible return that he could make. However, such a return in the future wouldn’t be entirely out of the realm of possibility, given the importance of Iron Man to the Marvel brand and the future of Robert Downey Jr.‘s acting career.

The star obviously seems finished with the demanding productions of films like Avengers and Iron Man movies, but if he can show up in front of a green screen and aid the heroes as a helpful artificial intelligence, it would continue the legacy of Tony Stark and make sure his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame isn’t diminished.

We’ll see if Marvel has immediate plans for the future of Iron Man when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.