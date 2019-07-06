Marvel

Spider-Man: Far From Home Fans Are Loving Marvel’s “Night Monkey” Movie

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a brand new hero to the franchise, though it’s one that Peter Parker would likely prefer to forget. As he vacationed abroad with his friends in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter had to adopt a new moniker and costume and hope that his friends would not catch on.

Of course, there’s a whole saying about “best laid plans,” and even then, this was far from Spider-Man’s best plan. And now he has to deal with another French knockoff stealing his thunder.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

In the new film, Spider-Man’s summer vacation is basically derailed by Nick Fury, who chides the young hero and demands he step up in the wake of Iron Man’s death. All of this is exacerbated by the incoming threat of the Elementals, who Mysterio says destroyed his home world.

To hide his identity as Spider-Man from his classmates on the European trip, who will undoubtedly deduce Peter Parker is indeed a superhero, Fury offers Spider-Man the all-black Stealth Suit. And when someone asks if he is indeed Spider-Man, he claims otherwise and his friend Ned calls him the Night Monkey — a name that sticks on the news broadcasts that televise his heroic deeds.

The Night Monkey has since become a hit with fans, and many of them have taken to social media to praise the new Marvel Studios character — even though he doesn’t exist. Read on to see some of the best reactions from fans.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.

