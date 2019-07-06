Spider-Man: Far From Home Fans Are Loving Marvel’s “Night Monkey” Movie

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a brand new hero to the franchise, though it’s one that Peter Parker would likely prefer to forget. As he vacationed abroad with his friends in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter had to adopt a new moniker and costume and hope that his friends would not catch on.

Of course, there’s a whole saying about “best laid plans,” and even then, this was far from Spider-Man’s best plan. And now he has to deal with another French knockoff stealing his thunder.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

In the new film, Spider-Man’s summer vacation is basically derailed by Nick Fury, who chides the young hero and demands he step up in the wake of Iron Man’s death. All of this is exacerbated by the incoming threat of the Elementals, who Mysterio says destroyed his home world.

To hide his identity as Spider-Man from his classmates on the European trip, who will undoubtedly deduce Peter Parker is indeed a superhero, Fury offers Spider-Man the all-black Stealth Suit. And when someone asks if he is indeed Spider-Man, he claims otherwise and his friend Ned calls him the Night Monkey — a name that sticks on the news broadcasts that televise his heroic deeds.

The Night Monkey has since become a hit with fans, and many of them have taken to social media to praise the new Marvel Studios character — even though he doesn’t exist. Read on to see some of the best reactions from fans.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.

The Night Monkey was a very entertaining movie. pic.twitter.com/7imyayuUOD — Guillen (@TweetOfGuillen) July 6, 2019

SpiderMan Far from Home…

The Night Monkey

That movie was soooo dope 😭😭😂😂🔥 — Zeid_Malick (@Zeid_mli) July 5, 2019

Night Monkey was a great movie 😅 — Logan Elixson (@logan_elixson) July 6, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home, should have been called Night Monkey: Far From Home

This movie is so not Spider-Man I don’t know why they bother using the names of these characters and not call it a different name



The MCU continues to be a bad adaptation and rates low — Switchpoint (@Switchpoint) July 6, 2019

I didn’t expect much from this movie but I really enjoyed it! Night-Monkey: Far From Home wasn’t as bad as everyone says it was but it was definitely entertaining and fun! Can’t wait for the next phase! — ChuckConnex (@chuck_connex) July 5, 2019

far from home wasnt even good they focused on some other character named night monkey almost the entire movie — Richard Knapp💤 (@SmiffyLel) July 5, 2019

The new ‘Night Monkey’ movie by @MarvelStudios and @SonyPictures is great. Instant classic. — Colby (@ColbyBenoit69) July 5, 2019

Spider-Man Far From Home: really good! Jake Gyllenhaal was an excellent addition. Very heartfelt teen drama with polished, fun as heck spider stuff. Dope marvel movie. Bringing Night Monkey into the MCU was a bold choice that paid the hell off. 🕶 🕶 🕶 🕶 / 🕶 🕶 🕶 🕶 — Neon Genesis Evangeliaugust (@august_of_wind) July 5, 2019

I saw Spiderman far from home, it was amazing!



There are…..

(No spoiler!!!)



It was amazing movie.



I think night monkey is best!(It’s my opinion…)



Cookie was….



Thanks for reading!



😚😚😚😆 pic.twitter.com/92PZ3243rL — MARVEL BIG FAN (@MARVELBIGFAN2) July 5, 2019

