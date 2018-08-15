‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Video Leads to Speculation About Hydro-Man

While many Marvel fans are preparing to see Peter Parker square off against Mysterio (hopefully played by Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it seems like the titular web-crawler might have another, more obscure villain to battle in the film as well.

A recent set video posted by Spidey star Tom Holland has a lot of folks thinking that Hydro-Man could be popping up in next year’s Marvel sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland’s Instagram post was simply a selfie video from the set where he talked about a charity called The Brothers Trust, which was started by his parents. He explained that, by donating to the cause, fans would be entered for a chance to come hang out on the Far From Home set. At the end of the video, Holland made a joke about doing all of his own stunts, while standing in front of his actual stunt double performing a wild scene in his place.

The joke initially gave fans a laugh, but the more dedicated Marvel faithful have taken things a little further. The stunt in question features Peter getting absolutely demolished by the water in front of him. Whether it be an intense wave, or some sort of water cannon, it doesn’t look very natural.

Of course, this has led the masses to subscribe to the theory that Hydro-Man, a lesser-known Spider-Man villain, will have some sort of role in the movie. A couple of rumors about his involvement had surfaced online earlier in the summer, though they didn’t seem to gain much traction. However, when combined with this set video, the idea of Hydro-Man appearing in the film makes a lot more sense than it did before.

If you’re not familiar, Hydro-Man is a villain that has the power to manipulate water. The character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #212 in 1981.

Unfortunately, any details regarding the villains in Spider-Man: Far From Home have been kept tightly under wraps. Even Mysterio’s involvement has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. As production continues, we can expect to get a much clearer idea of what’s in store for Peter Parker in his next solo adventure.

Do you think Hydro-Man will appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Who do you think should play the villain? Let us know in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019, just a couple of months after Avengers 4.