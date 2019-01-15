‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ International Trailer Released

Are you ready for more Spider-Man action? Earlier today, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home went live thanks to Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Now, an international trailer for the movie has gone live, and the clip teases some hilarious new footage of everyone’s favorite wall-crawling hero.

As you can see above, the brand-new trailer begins with some sweet new footage of Peter Parker in all his awkward glory. The teen can be seen walking through an airport with a familiar bag in hand. After a dog marks the luggage, Peter Parker is forced to show his belongings to foreign security agents as he tries to enter Europe for a school trip. Of course, this is when the guard finds a well-packed Spider-Man suit in the bag courtesy of Aunt May and Peter… well, his goofy smile says it all.

Luckily for him, the security agent could not care at all about his super suit. When it comes to getting that passport stamp, the only thing standing between Peter and his summer vacation is a banana.

As the trailer continues, fans are given some new scenes as well as remixed takes on footage shown in the original trailer. After Peter gets his banana confiscated by agents, a short montage is seen with Michelle and others as they go through security. It doesn’t take long for Ned and Betty to step up to the counter, and the trailer documents their class’ travels through Europe from that point on.

With its first trailers live, Spider-Man: Far From Home promises to continue the hero’s lucky streak well into 2019. Fans were also gifted an updated synopsis for the sequel earlier today, so you can check out the film’s latest story details below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.