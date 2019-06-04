New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Has Classic Iron Spider Suit Easter Egg

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home includes a nod to the original Iron Spider costume design. The trailer shows Peter Parker at work creating a new Spider-Man costume in what seems to be Tony Stark’s secret workshop. As he works through various designs, one appears to be the original Iron Spider design introduced in Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man comic book series during the era just before the Civil War event. The costume uses Iron Man’s signature red and gold color scheme.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Spider-Man wore the Iron Spider costume when he fought alongside Tony Stark during the Superhero Civil War. He discarded the suit when he had a change of heart and switched to Captain America’s side of the conflict.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Iron Spider costume was first hinted at in the closing scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark already designed one Spider-Man costume for Peter Parker but offered him a more advanced suit towards the end of the film. Peter turned the offer down, deciding to try being a “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” as Tony had suggested earlier on in the movie.

Peter did put on the Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Infinity War as he was being carried off into space. That Iron Spider suit used Spider-Man’s traditional red and blue colors. Peter considering a new version using Iron Man’s red and gold may be a sign of him considering a way to honor his fallen mentor after Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. While Peter will be struggling to live up to Tony’s legacy, director Jon Watts says he won’t be a “darker” Spider-Man in the film.

“[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” Watts told Total Film magazine. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

Tony won’t be around to advise Peter in Far From Home, but his influence will still be there. “His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” producer Eric Carroll told press during a Far From Home set visit. “Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.