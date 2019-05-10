Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Furious Jimmy Kimmel Left Jacob Batalon out of Promo, Tom Holland Swings to Rescue

One of the joys of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is it has delivered audiences countless compelling characters over the course of 22 films spanning the last 11 years, with fans becoming enamored with both major and supporting characters. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, audiences met Peter Parker’s best friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, who also had brief appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Audiences quickly fell in love with the character and his friendship with Peter, which fans are looking forward to seeing more of in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans are so supportive of the character that, when a promo for Jimmy Kimmel Live omitted the actor, they swarmed social media to slam the show.

Earlier this week, the stars of Far From Home all appeared on the late-night talk show, with the promo teasing Tom Holland, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Zendaya before also mentioning musical guest Vampire Weekend. Likely due to the time limit on the promo and the fact that Batalon isn’t quite a household name, the commercial likely couldn’t fit his name in, but that wasn’t a good enough answer for fans, or even Holland himself, who also gave the actor a shout-out on social media.

