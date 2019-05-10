Spider-Man Fans Furious Jimmy Kimmel Left Jacob Batalon out of Promo, Tom Holland Swings to Rescue

One of the joys of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is it has delivered audiences countless compelling characters over the course of 22 films spanning the last 11 years, with fans becoming enamored with both major and supporting characters. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, audiences met Peter Parker’s best friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, who also had brief appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Audiences quickly fell in love with the character and his friendship with Peter, which fans are looking forward to seeing more of in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans are so supportive of the character that, when a promo for Jimmy Kimmel Live omitted the actor, they swarmed social media to slam the show.

Earlier this week, the stars of Far From Home all appeared on the late-night talk show, with the promo teasing Tom Holland, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Zendaya before also mentioning musical guest Vampire Weekend. Likely due to the time limit on the promo and the fact that Batalon isn’t quite a household name, the commercial likely couldn’t fit his name in, but that wasn’t a good enough answer for fans, or even Holland himself, who also gave the actor a shout-out on social media.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Batalon’s omission from the Jimmy Kimmel promo below.

Peter Parker to the Rescue

AND JACOB BATALON!!@JimmyKimmelLive — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) May 10, 2019

Fixed It

I already fixed the video Tom pic.twitter.com/1f8ptFHsGH — court‎ ‎ᗢ (@vlofficeholland) May 10, 2019

Bros Being Bros

a bro sticking up for his bro ❤️🕷💙 pic.twitter.com/ZhbGikQpUP — mik 🕷 (@therealdogmom) May 10, 2019

Friendly Support

Appreciate Batalon

Start appreciating Jacob Batalon challenge Start appreciating Jacob Batalon challenge Start appreciating Jacob Batalon challenge Start appreciating Jacob Batalon challenge Start appreciating Jacob Batalon challenge pic.twitter.com/HQV4rMb2JX — jenna saw Endga(ME!) (@hollandsendgame) May 10, 2019

No One Cares About Ned

Jacob batalon’s character as Ned:

-saved peter in homecoming

-is Peters best friend

-kept Peters secret

-will help peter through so much ptsd

-comedic relief at appropriate times



Promo and locals: ….. — Abbs saw endgameX2 (@farfromholland) May 10, 2019

You Deserve Everything

Jacob Batalon, you deserve all of the success and happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/E88woJxrtZ — angie is studying for finals (@dreamy_daya) May 10, 2019

The Audacity

Jacob has been there since the beginning and they have the audacity to leave him out of the promo…. put some respect on Jacob Batalon’s name pic.twitter.com/FKYyYXoG2W — 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 saw endgame (@spideysffh) May 10, 2019

Just Five Syllables

i don’t understand how hard it is to say one more name in that promo. ‘jacob batalon’ that’s all they had to say, just five more syllables — caro ‎⎊ (@casualstark) May 10, 2019

Rough Press Tour