Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jacob Batalon Has the Best Reaction When a Dog Jumps into His Lap

As it turns out, Spider-Man: Far From Home superstar Jacob Batalon is just like us — especially when it comes to dogs. During a recent press stop with Collider, Batalon join Far From Home costars Tom Holland and Zendaya as the trio went through an interview while therapy dogs were brought in for plenty of scritches and snuggles. Halfway through the interview, one of the dogs decided to hop up on Batalon’s lap and…well, we’ll let his reactions speak for itself.

here’s jacob’s reaction to a dog jumping on his lap youre welcome pic.twitter.com/6GD0z9R3hi — don’t spoil ffh (@formsprings) June 29, 2019

Batalon’s been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing classic Spidey supporting character Ned Leeds in both MCU Spider-Man films in addition to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The star has been super interactive with fans on his digital media profiles, most recently posting a behind-the-scenes group shot of the Far From Home stars with director Jon Watts and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

The full synopsis for Far From Home can be found below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Do you think Batalon and team will return for a third Spider-Man? What villains are you’re hoping are introduced in the third Spider-Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame has officially returned for its second release in theaters while Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.