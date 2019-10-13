Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Didn’t Know About Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Big Nick Fury Twist

By now, you’re well aware of the secrecy the team at Marvel Studios places upon all of its films. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal weren’t immediately aware of Nick Fury‘s (Samuel L. Jackson) jaw-dropping transformation in the movie’s post-credits scene. In case you’ve already forgotten, the moment in question is where the Fury that we thought had been in Far From Home was revealed to actually be Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the shapeshifting Skrull from Captain Marvel.

During a panel at ACE Comic Con Saturday evening, Holland was quick to admit he wasn’t aware of the scene until he saw the entire film. “I’m trying to think if I did know that. No, I don’t think I didn’t know,” Holland told the panel moderator.

Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, knew about the shocking post-credits scene a whole month before the film hit theaters. There were pieces of it we knew,” he revealed. “I didn’t really, really know until about a month until the movie was released.”

That’s when Holland revealed he wasn’t asked to come back for a series of reshoots Gyllenhaal and some other Far From Home actors were asked to partake in. “Yeah, because there were those reshoots and I wasn’t invited to those reshoots because I got it right the first time,” Holland joked. “You’re talking about the scene with the Skrulls? No, I don’t think I did. I like that scene.”

After revealing the crowd had been bamboozled, movie-goers were quickly shown the real Nick Fury, who apparently had been hard at work building a massive space station with other members of the Skrull race.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available wherever movies are sold.

