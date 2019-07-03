Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Major Surprise Marvel Cameo

Spider-Man: Far From Home features an exciting cameo from a star that Spider-Man fans will definitely recognize and appreciate. SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Far From home follow.

JK Simmons returns to the world of Spider-Man as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, appearing in the mid-credits scene. Simmons played Jameson, the cantankerous editor of the Daily Bugle newspaper, in the original Spider-Man trilogy. His performance is considered one of the best castings in any comic book movie ever by many fans. In Far From Home, Jameson is reporting on the menace that is Spider-Man for the DailyBugle.net.

Videos by ComicBook.com

J. Jonah Jameson was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 1963. Jameson traditionally uses his newspaper to run a smear campaign against Spider-Man, all while ironically funding Spidey’s exploits by employing the hero’s alter ego, Peter Parker, as a photojournalist with a knack for getting the best photos of Spider-Man in action. While Jameson’s hatred for Spider-Man can be all-consuming, coming from a deep mistrust of masked men, he’s been given a lot of depth over the years as being empathetic under all of his bluster and principled when it comes to journalistic ethics.

It’s unclear whether Simmons’ appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home is a singular cameo or if he could reappear in future Spider-Man sequels. We’re guessing most fans will be hoping for the latter.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man attempting to live up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip through Europe. The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

What do you think of JK Simmons returning as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.