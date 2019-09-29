This Obscure Spider-Man: Far From Home Detail Is Blowing Fans’ Minds

When it comes to Spider-Man, fans are starting to look through the hero’s entire Marvel Cinematic Universe run these days. The whole binge began when news broke Peter Parker was being thrust from the franchise, but a recent announcement let fans know Spider-Man’s time with the MCU has been extended. And in celebration of the big comeback, one fan decided to share a little-known reference they spotted in Peter’s latest movie outing.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as The Scarlet Spider shared a very obscure detail which most fans missed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The tidbit has to do with Ned Leeds and his taste in video games. After all, a scene early on in the movie sees Ned playing a PC game on his trip to the United Kingdom, and his in-game avatar is shown for a split second.

As you can see below, the avatar looks just like Ned, and it sees the hero holding a halberd. His Beast Slayers came out as a clear winner thanks to his choice of weapon, and his armory would become very relevant later on in the film.

When Ned finds himself locked in the hall of Crown Jewels during Mysterio’s final battle, he is cornered with some friends. As Happy stands in the front, the group looks for what weapons they have around them to use, and the older man asks for a spear. Still, Ned hesitates in the Tower of London because he has to correct Happy. The spear the man asked for was anything but because Ned knows the weapon is a halberd.

Everyone in the room was surprised by the little fact, and fans did not pay hardly any attention to it. However, if you were watching Ned real close, then you will know why the character has a thing for weapons. His interest in video games has educated Ned on all things pointy, and it turns out his experience came in real handy during a fight.

