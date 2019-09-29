Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Martin Starr Reveals Which Scene He Would’ve Liked to See in Theatrical Release

As with any major blockbuster released this day in age, there’s plenty of footage left on the cutting room floor. In the case of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the powers that be at Sony decided to eventually re-release the film with some of that footage that didn’t make the original theatrical cut. In support of Far From Home‘s physical media release this Tuesday, we spoke with Martin Starr, the actor behind the franchise’s Roger Harrington.

Though Starr admits to us he has yet to see the extended cut, he tells us one of the scenes that didn’t end up making it into the original version of the film ended up being one of the most action-packed things he filmed. “We’re running along the river and we all stop and look up at them [Mysterio’s Elementals] fighting,” Starr remembers.

“I tell all the kids to runaway, to save themselves,” the actor continues. “It’s me, I’m cursed. And then I look at the monsters and I say, ‘Take me. I’m the one you want.’ And like it’s this big impassioned moment, and then almost die as like random pieces of debris start landing around me and I thought it was a funny feat.

The Silicon Valley alum admits he understands why it was eventually removed from the final cut of the film, saying it just didn’t fit in tonally with what was happening on screen at the time. “I get why it may not have fit in the rhythm of those moments,” he says. “But I think it, there’s a chance it’s in the extended cut. I know it came very close to being in the movie. But that was very fun. I just kept laughing as we doing it. So, that’s a good sign.”

In the movie, fans find out Harrington’s wife pretended to be a part of “The Blip,” so that she could continue on life without him. That movement sets up a pretty big character-developing moment for the minor character — who had a much larger role in Far From Home than his appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on October 1. It’s unclear if Starr will reprise his role in Spider-Man 3, due out July 16, 2021.

