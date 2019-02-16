‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Figures Reveal New Weapon for Major Character

Funko’s line of Spider-Man: Far From Home Pop vinyl figures may have revealed a bigger role for a supporting character in the Marvel sequel.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home line includes an MJ, the character played by Zendaya in the movie. What’s interesting is that the figure shows her holding a mace and posed for a fight.

Zendaya debuted as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The end of the film confirmed that she is the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mary Jane Watson. Mary Jane is a major love interest for Peter Parker in the Marvel Universe, but MJ was a supporting character in Homecoming. The film instead focused on Peter’s romantic relationship with Liz Toomes (Laura Harrier), the MCU version of Liz Allan. Liz left the school, which now opens up the possibility for Peter and MJ to become closer in the sequel.

The mace is an antiquated choice of weapon for MJ. Peter and MJ’s class will be on a European school trip in Far From Home. It is possible she or one of the other students picks a mace up as a souvenir along the way. How much use she gets out of the weapon remains unknown. MJ didn’t get a Funko Pop at all for Homecoming. Her inclusion in the Far From Home line suggests an increased role in the film.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nick Fury recruits Spider-Man to battle supernatural creatures across Europe.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

The synopsis was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.