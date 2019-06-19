Spider-Man: Far From Home Post Credits Scenes Confirmed

Fans only have to wait a few more weeks to check out Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters, and it sounds like those who do so should probably stay until the end. ComicBook.com can confirm that Far From Home features not just one, but two post-credits scenes.

For some Marvel fans, this probably won’t be too much of a shock, as Marvel Cinematic Universe films have become known for having at least one post-credits scene. But seeing as Avengers: Endgame (kind of) broke that pattern earlier this year, some will surely appreciate the advance notice of multiple post-credits scenes.

Far From Home will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his classmates on a study abroad trip for the summer, after he gets sucked into Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and SHIELD’s fight against the mysterious Elementals. In the process, Peter will be working alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) — and coming to terms with his status as a hero in the process.

“I wanted to really raise the action stakes from the last movie,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts explained during a recent set visit. “With the Vulture it’s a one-on-one fight. A mechanized villain. But with Spider-Man, you have the ability to do so much more. We’ve seen him fight much larger villains and have spectacular set pieces…I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against. Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.