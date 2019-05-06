Spider-Man: Far From Home Mysterio Multiverse Reveal Could Be a Giant Red Herring

Marvel Studios today released the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer reveals new details about the film’s plot, including that Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), is from another universe. This seems to confirm that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a multiverse, but fans shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves.

This idea of Mysterio being from the multiverse should be taken with a grain of salt. Despite being described as Spider-Man’s ally in the film and working with SHIELD, Mysterio is a villain in the comics. As a former Hollywood movie special effects master, Mysterio has used his talents to fool Spider-Man on several occasions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard not to wonder if the Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t pulling one of his classic comic book tricks. After all, why else use Mysterio at all if not to set up exactly that kind of classic Mysterio story?

There is one story that backs up the idea that Mysterio could be telling the truth, at least in some part. The 2012 Marvel Comics story Spider-Men, by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, brings Peter Parker and Miles Morales together for the first time. The story uses Mysterio as its villain, revealing that the Mysterio of the Ultimate Marvel Universe (Miles’s universe) is but a robotic avatar for the Mysterio of the Marvel-616 (Peter’s universe). This means that Mysterio is aware of the multiverse and capable of pulling off heists in different universes.

Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home could be lying about coming from another universe, or that part of his story may be true. Either way, the threat of rip in the fabric of reality and elemental creatures rampaging through Europe are likely manufactured by Mysterio, allowing him to play at being a hero. Whether that’s his entire motivation or a means to another end remains to be seen.

Do you think Mysterio is lying about the multiverse in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!