Samuel L. Jackson Improvised One Of Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Best Lines

Samuel L. Jackson has been with the Marvel Cinematic Universe longer than any other actor beside Jon Favreau as they both reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury and Happy Hogan in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Eleven years in, Jackson has earned the right to throw in some of his beloved colorful language. He certainly tried with the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War before the Snap dusted Nick Fury but he merely pulled off a “motherf-” before disappearing. This time around, no one stopped him, despite the extra language not being in the script.

In the trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nick Fury is seen scolding Spider-Man over his fear of facing elemental villains. When Peter Parker tries to downplay his heroics as Spider-Man, Nick Fury tells him, “Bitch, you went to space!” It’s a valid point, and one which needed some emphasis when Peter is trying to prioritize being a regular kid over being a super hero after he traveled to Titan to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Were all the words to that “space” line in the script for Spider-Man: Far From Home? “Probably not,” Jackson admits to ComicBook.com in the video above.

Beside Jackson during the interview was newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal worked closely with Jackson in several scenes during Spider-Man: Far From Home, including the line in which he insists Spider-Man do his job. “It was improvised,” Gyllenhaal confirmed. “I’m here to attest. That was improvised.”

After all of the interaction with Spider-Man for Nick Fury, the character might actually be coming around despite the constant tough love. “We’re getting there,” Jackson said of Fury and Peter Parker’s relationship. “You know, he’s a little frustrating for me right now. Because I want him to grow up quicker than he’s willing to grow up. And, I’m doing that, you know, parental pressure thing. It’s like, ‘Come on.’” Essentially, they have reached a certain point when it comes to being a hero: “Either get a job or get outta the house.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.