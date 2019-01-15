‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Casts Numan Acar In Mystery Role

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s premiere date is still far out, but work is moving on with the sequel. These days, Tom Holland is filming for the much-awaited project, and a new report confirms a new actor is joining the spidey series.

According to Deadline, the sequel has cast Turkish actor Numan Acar. So far, there is nothing known about his role, and Sony declined to comment on the casting. The only thing fans know about his role is that the character’s name is Dimitri, but that name could be a placeholder for now.

For fans, they will know Acar best for his most recent casting. The actor was cast in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin which will debut next year. He has also starred in projects like The Promise and In The Fade.

Acar will not be the only newcomer joining the Spider-Man series in this sequel. J.B. Smooth was added to Far From Home awhile back, and reports indicate the film’s big villain could be played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The star is said to in talks to play Mysterio, but Marvel Studios has refrained from dropping an official confirmation. So, fans will want to keep an eye on SDCC coverage this week should the studio make the news official.

As for this reported role, fans are already looking into what it could be. When it comes to Spider-Man lore, the name Dimitri does ring a bell. Dmitri Smerdyakov is a character born from the Marvel Universe, and the Russian baddie goes by the codename Chameleon. As the half-brother of Kraven the Hunter, Dmitri used his skills at camouflage to wreak havoc, and Spider-Man becomes entangled with his nefarious plots more than a few times. So far, neither Chameleon nor Kraven have appeared in the MCU, but Sony Pictures give an okay to the pair’s debut for this special sequel.

